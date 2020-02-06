Five more Australians diagnosed with coronavirus aboard cruise ship

Kerry-Ann Smith RT @maureenchuck1: What I’m wondering is if they reset to another 14 days every time a new case has been diagnosed?https://t.co/p6Wfvl1qce 45 minutes ago

Ajitesh Tripathi RT @smh: Five Australians are among a further 41 passengers to test positive to #coronavirus aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, quara… 51 minutes ago

#StopGreed Yokohama: Five Australians are among a further 41 passengers to test positive to coronavirus aboard the Diamond Pri… https://t.co/MZz8pPfWol 2 hours ago

Bellz Webster RT @Sandra_Sully: Five Australians 'Among 41 New Cases Of Coronavirus On Cruise Ship' https://t.co/5XXPwDGd6X 3 hours ago

💧Irma Gherd (Retired Nurse Thug) What I’m wondering is if they reset to another 14 days every time a new case has been diagnosed?https://t.co/p6Wfvl1qce 3 hours ago