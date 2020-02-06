Global  

Five more Australians diagnosed with coronavirus aboard cruise ship

The Age Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
More than 60 passengers have now tested positive for coronavirus aboard the cruise ship quarantined in Japan, including seven Australians.
News video: 10 More People Test Positive For Coronavirus On Cruise Ship

10 More People Test Positive For Coronavirus On Cruise Ship 01:33

 At least 20 people aboard a cruise ship anchored near the coast of Japan have tested positive for the coronavirus.

41 more cases of coronavirus found on cruise ship in Yokohama

Japan says 41 new cases of a virus have been found on a cruise ship that's been quarantined in Yokohama harbor. That brings the total of cases to…
Japan Today

More Than 60 People Test Positive For Coronavirus On Cruise Ship

More Than 60 People Test Positive For Coronavirus On Cruise ShipWatch VideoThe number of passengers on board a cruise ship with coronavirus is growing. At least 61 people have been diagnosed with the virus, according to...
Newsy

KerryAnnSmith1

Kerry-Ann Smith RT @maureenchuck1: What I’m wondering is if they reset to another 14 days every time a new case has been diagnosed?https://t.co/p6Wfvl1qce 45 minutes ago

0071Ajitesh

Ajitesh Tripathi RT @smh: Five Australians are among a further 41 passengers to test positive to #coronavirus aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, quara… 51 minutes ago

daveyk317

#StopGreed Yokohama: Five Australians are among a further 41 passengers to test positive to coronavirus aboard the Diamond Pri… https://t.co/MZz8pPfWol 2 hours ago

imfarzkhan

Farz Khan | فرز خان 🇮🇳 RT @GabbarTalksNews: Five Australians 'Among 41 New Cases Of Coronavirus On Cruise Ship' https://t.co/IUqXBrICBi #CoronaOutbreak #Australia 2 hours ago

BellzWebster

Bellz Webster RT @Sandra_Sully: Five Australians 'Among 41 New Cases Of Coronavirus On Cruise Ship' https://t.co/5XXPwDGd6X 3 hours ago

maureenchuck1

💧Irma Gherd (Retired Nurse Thug) What I’m wondering is if they reset to another 14 days every time a new case has been diagnosed?https://t.co/p6Wfvl1qce 3 hours ago

GabbarTalksNews

GABBAR TALKS 🌎 (News & Views) 🎥 Five Australians 'Among 41 New Cases Of Coronavirus On Cruise Ship' https://t.co/IUqXBrICBi #CoronaOutbreak #Australia 3 hours ago

biancabalzer

Bianca Balzer RT @cokeefe9: Five more Australians diagnosed with coronavirus aboard cruise ship https://t.co/Soa9BvwusT via @smh 3 hours ago

