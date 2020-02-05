White House says U.S. killed Qassim al-Rimi, leader of al-Qaeda in Yemen

Jordan H RT @cnnbrk: Qassim al-Rimi, the leader of terror group al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, was killed in an airstrike, the White House says… 11 seconds ago Karuga Paul RT @CNN: Qassim al-Rimi, the leader of terror group al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, has been killed in an airstrike in Yemen, the White… 14 seconds ago Vincent Menezes RT @CNNPolitics: The White House says Qassim al-Rimi, the leader of the terror group al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, was killed in an ai… 17 seconds ago Lawyers505.com Another one bites the dust-ah! https://t.co/HpqXpYh8je 29 seconds ago Aamir RT @SkyNews: Al Qaeda deputy Qassim al Rimi killed in US raid, White House says https://t.co/neyaXlUX9b 2 minutes ago Mike RT @CanadasMajority: #TrumpStrikesAGAIN!👍 The White House says #AmericanForces killed the Arabian Peninsula #AlQaeda leader in #Yemen!👏 Thx… 2 minutes ago Canadian Majority #TrumpStrikesAGAIN!👍 The White House says #AmericanForces killed the Arabian Peninsula #AlQaeda leader in #Yemen!👏… https://t.co/XFwEoTtMfS 2 minutes ago Verna Webb🇺🇸 "White House says US killed Arabian Peninsula Al-Qaeda leader in Yemen" https://t.co/5M1CIhyVn5 2 minutes ago