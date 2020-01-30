Exclusive: China's mobile giants to take on Google's Play store - sources

Photo by Sam Byford / The Verge Huawei, Xiaomi, and BBK’s Oppo and Vivo are working together on a platform that will allow developers outside of China to...

Huawei says it would return to using Google services if US lifted ban Illustration by William Joel / The Verge Despite executive comments to the contrary, Huawei says it’s still open to using Google services after being...

The Verge 1 week ago Also reported by • 9to5Google

