Exclusive: China's mobile giants to take on Google's Play store - sources

Reuters Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
China's Xiaomi , Huawei Technologies, Oppo and Vivo are joining forces to create a platform for developers outside China to upload apps onto all of their app stores simultaneously, in a move analysts say is meant to challenge the dominance of Google's Play store.
