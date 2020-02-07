Winthrop overcomes Campbell for 13th straight win, 62-53

Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Chase Claxton came off the bench to score 10 of his 12 points in the second half and help Winthrop earn a 62-53 win over Campbell on Thursday night, the 13th consecutive victory for the Big South leaders. D.J. Burns had 11 points for Winthrop (17-7, 11-0). Micheal Anumba added […] 👓 View full article

