Jarron Cumberland lifts Cincinnati past Wichita State 80-79

Seattle Times Friday, 7 February 2020
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jarron Cumberland converted a go-ahead three-point play with 3.5 seconds remaining to lift Cincinnati to an 80-79 win over Wichita State on Thursday night. Cincinnati led for most of the game but Wichita State took its first lead since midway through the first half on Dexter Dennis’ 3-pointer with 58 seconds […]
News video: Fickell:

Fickell: "I have talked to nobody" other than Dantonio at Michigan State 00:41

 Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell addressed Michigan State speculation Wednesday on SiriusXM, saying he has "talked to nobody" at Michigan State other than Mark Dantonio.

Cumberland’s 28 points lead Cincinnati over SMU 65-43

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jarron Cumberland scored a season-high 28 points Tuesday night, and Cincinnati led the whole way during a 65-43 victory over SMU, its seventh...
Seattle Times

Cumberland's 28 points lead Cincinnati over SMU 65-43

Cumberland's 28 points lead Cincinnati over SMU 65-43Jarron Cumberland scored a season-high 28 points, and Cincinnati led the whole way during a 65-43 victory over SMU
FOX Sports


