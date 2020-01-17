Jarron Cumberland lifts Cincinnati past Wichita State 80-79
Friday, 7 February 2020 () WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jarron Cumberland converted a go-ahead three-point play with 3.5 seconds remaining to lift Cincinnati to an 80-79 win over Wichita State on Thursday night. Cincinnati led for most of the game but Wichita State took its first lead since midway through the first half on Dexter Dennis’ 3-pointer with 58 seconds […]
