Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 46 shots for his second shutout of the season, Miles Wood scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-0 on Thursday night. Blake Coleman, Damon Severson and Pavel Zacha also scored for New Jersey. Blackwood also benefited from three shots that hit the post on […] 👓 View full article