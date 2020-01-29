In 1999, Bill Clinton was 'humbled' by impeachment. Today, Donald Trump unloaded on a 'phony, rotten deal'

US President Donald Trump spent over an hour at the White House on Thursday unleashing his fury over being charged in the impeachment trial and also thanking his family for standing by him through it all. "I've always said they're lousy politicians, but they do two things. They're vicious and mean...
The "deal of the century" that was designed by Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu for the regulation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is a worthless piece of... PRAVDA Also reported by •cbs4.com •Mediaite
Hours after his attorneys closed their case for him to remain in office, President Donald Trump jetted up to New Jersey to be with his fans, largely avoiding the... PolitiFact Also reported by •cbs4.com •Just Jared
Cappy "How DARE you impeach me, King Donald, sent by God, himself, to save the world!"
