In 1999, Bill Clinton was 'humbled' by impeachment. Today, Donald Trump unloaded on a 'phony, rotten deal'

USATODAY.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Bill Clinton apologized for his behavior that led to impeachment. In contrast, Donald Trump railed against "scum" and "evil" foes who put him through "hell."
News video: Donald Trump unleashes fury after impeachment acquittal

Donald Trump unleashes fury after impeachment acquittal 00:35

 US President Donald Trump spent over an hour at the White House on Thursday unleashing his fury over being charged in the impeachment trial and also thanking his family for standing by him through it all. "I've always said they're lousy politicians, but they do two things. They're vicious and mean...

President Trump Takes Victory Lap [Video]President Trump Takes Victory Lap

One day after being acquitted in his Senate impeachment trial, President Donald Trump had choice words for those who opposed him, reports Katherine Johnson (2:32). WCCO 4 News At 5 – February 6, 2020

Top Of Trump's Crap List? 'Crutch'-Using Mitt Romney [Video]Top Of Trump's Crap List? 'Crutch'-Using Mitt Romney

Before voting to convict President Donald Trump, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said he expected to face “unimaginable” consequences. And according to Politico, those consequences have already begun to..

The deal of the century is a deal only for Trump and Netanyahu

The "deal of the century" that was designed by Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu for the regulation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is a worthless piece of...
Fact-checking Donald Trump's campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey

Hours after his attorneys closed their case for him to remain in office, President Donald Trump jetted up to New Jersey to be with his fans, largely avoiding the...
