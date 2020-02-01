Global  

Petry's OT goal lifts Canadiens over Ducks 3-2

Seattle Times Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
MONTREAL (AP) — Jeff Petry scored 25 seconds into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night. Nick Suzuki and Brendan Gallagher scored in regulation for the Canadiens, who have won six of their last eight games. Carey Price made 35 saves and improved to 4-7-1 in […]
