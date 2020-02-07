Knicks edge Magic 105-103 for third straight win

Global  

Seattle Times Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle scored 22 points, Taj Gibson had 19 and the New York Knicks beat the Orlando Magic 105-103 on Thursday night for their third straight victory. Despite trading leading scorer Marcus Morris to the Clippers earlier in the day, the Knicks rallied from 10 down in the fourth quarter to […]
