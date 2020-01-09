Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'Russell Crowe said don't cry': Nicole Kidman and others reflect on first Oscar

'Russell Crowe said don't cry': Nicole Kidman and others reflect on first Oscar

The Age Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
It happens in an instant: The envelope is opened, a name is called and the Oscar winner's life and career are changed forever.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

These celebs spill the tea on what it felt like to win big at the Academy Awards! [Video]These celebs spill the tea on what it felt like to win big at the Academy Awards!

Ever wonder what it’s like to win an Oscar? Get the dish from these past victors 🏆

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 00:52Published

8 celebrities who have donated to fight Australia’s wildfires [Video]8 celebrities who have donated to fight Australia’s wildfires

Wildfires continue to rage across Australia, having scorched more than 12 million acres of land since September.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 02:00Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.