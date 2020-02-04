Global  

Shannen Doherty's lawyer blasts cancer 'sympathy' claim; State Farm stands behind comment

USATODAY.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Shannen Doherty's lawyer is criticizing State Farm after the insurance company called her cancer announcement a legal strategy to "garner sympathy."
Shannen Doherty Shares Breast Cancer Has Returned at Stage Four | THR News

Shannen Doherty Shares Breast Cancer Has Returned at Stage Four | THR News

 Shannen Doherty Shares Breast Cancer Has Returned at Stage Four | THR News

Home insurance officials reject Shannen Doherty's remodel claim

Shannen Doherty has been accused of using her terminal breast cancer diagnosis to "garner sympathy" in her legal battle with home insurance officials.

'Beverly Hills' Star Shannen Doherty: Her Cancer Is Back

'Beverly Hills' Star Shannen Doherty: Her Cancer Is Back

Shannen Doherty is using breast cancer diagnosis for 'sympathy,' State Farm Insurance says

Shannen Doherty announced this week she is battling stage 4 breast cancer after a lawsuit she is embroiled in with State Farm Insurance made mention of her...
Shannen Doherty Has Stage 4 Cancer: "It's a Bitter Pill to Swallow"

Shannen Doherty Has Stage 4 Cancer: It's a Bitter Pill to SwallowShannen Doherty has revealed that her cancer journey, tragically, is not yet over. In an interview on Tuesday morning with Good Morning America, the veteran...
