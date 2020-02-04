Global  

Aussies in PGA mix at Pebble Beach Pro Am

The Age Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Relegated to a separate course away from the big names, Jason Day says his Pebble Beach Pro Am snub may work in his favour after a solid start to the event.
Credit: CBS Local
News video: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Preview

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Preview 00:42

 The PGA Tour returns to California for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson will look to win another title. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Taylor takes 1-shot lead over Mickelson at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Phil Mickelson and his sublime short game delivered more entertainment than all the athletes and celebrities for the Saturday show...
Seattle Times

A glance at the week ahead in golf

PGA TOUR AT&T PEBBLE BEACH PRO-AM Site: Pebble Beach, Calif. Courses: Pebble Beach GL (Yards: 6,816. Par: 72); Spyglass Hill GC (Yards: 7,035. Par: 72); Monterey...
Seattle Times


