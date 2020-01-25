Global  

Elon Musk eyes IPO to disrupt the internet - from space

Brisbane Times Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Musk's space exploration company SpaceX has already launched more than 240 satellites to build out Starlink, which will start delivering internet services to customers from space this summer,
Elon Musk's internet-satellite business is 'likely' going to spin off from SpaceX and go public, COO reportedly says

Elon Musk's internet-satellite business is 'likely' going to spin off from SpaceX and go public, COO reportedly says· Elon Musk's private space tech company is 'likely' to spin off its Starlink internet business and take it public, said SpaceX COO Gwynne Shotwell, according...
Business Insider

Fury over 'space junk' mounts as Musk set to launch 60 for Starlink satellites

Fury over 'space junk' mounts as Musk set to launch 60 for Starlink satellitesWashington DC (Sputnik) Jan 29, 2020 Starlink is a vast satellite constellation conceived by American company SpaceX to provide Internet access to remote...
Space Daily

