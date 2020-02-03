New virus cases in UK, Germany, Italy put Europe total at 31
Friday, 7 February 2020 () In Germany, all but two cases are related to auto parts supplier Webasto, whose headquarters near Munich was visited by a Chinese colleague. Germany’s 13th confirmed case of the new coronavirus, announced by Bavaria’s health ministry, was the wife of an employee previously diagnosed with virus.
BEIJING — As cases continue to skyrocket within the country, Xi Jinping and his pals in Beijing have decided to clamp down on negative coverage over news media and online.
According to the failing New York Times, the Communist party is struggling to control the narrative about the crisis that has...
BEIJING (AP) — China on Monday reported 361 have died on the mainland from the new virus, with an additional 2,829 new cases over the last 24 hours bringing... Seattle Times Also reported by •SeattlePI.com •Denver Post •Reuters