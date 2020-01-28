Antetokounmpo shines as Bucks defeat 76ers 112-101

Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 36 points and 20 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks used a strong defensive effort to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 112-101 on Thursday night. Antetokounmpo had 30-plus points and 15-plus rebounds for the fifth straight game and the 14th time this season. The Bucks won for the 12th time in


