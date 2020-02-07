Hellebuyck makes 35 saves to lead Jets over Blues 4-2 Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Andrew Copp broke a third period tie, Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 Thursday night. Patrik Laine, Jansen Harkins and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for Winnipeg. Colton Parayko and Carl Gunnarsson scored for St. Louis, which had recorded a point in its […] 👓 View full article

