ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Five people were killed in a small commuter plane crash in southwest Alaska on Thursday, Alaska State Troopers said. The pilot and four passengers on a Yute Air flight were killed, Troopers spokesman Tim DeSpain said in an email to The Associated Press. Names have not been released, and troopers were […]