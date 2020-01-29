Global  

Sydney mayor questions AFP's independence after clearing of Angus Taylor

SBS Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Lord Mayor of Sydney Clover Moore believes the AFP never intended to fully investigate federal minister Angus Taylor over a forged documents scandal.
Angus Taylor staffer turns up in key ACT Libs position

It's the latest wheeze in the long-running saga involving Energy Minister Angus Taylor, Sydney lord mayor Clover Moore and the whodunit of a forged council...
The Age

Australian Federal Police clear Angus Taylor over City of Sydney letter

The Australian Federal Police has found no evidence Energy Minister Angus Taylor was involved in falsifying information.
SBS

