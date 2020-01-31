Global  

Disney apologizes to school charged for showing ‘Lion King’

Friday, 7 February 2020
Disney apologizes to school charged for showing ‘Lion King’The Walt Disney Co. has apologized to a California school that was charged a $250 licensing fee after showing the company's film “The Lion King” during a fundraiser ......
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Disney Sends $250 Fine to Elementary School for Screening 'The Lion King'

Disney Sends $250 Fine to Elementary School for Screening 'The Lion King' 01:06

 Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on why Disney sent a California elementary school a $250 fine after screening “The Lion King” for a fundraising event.

Parents hit with 'appalling' fine after showing 'Lion King' during school fundraiser [Video]Parents hit with 'appalling' fine after showing 'Lion King' during school fundraiser

Parents at a California elementary school are voicing their frustration with Disney after a school fundraising event resulted in a hefty fine. The PTA at Emerson Elementary School in Berkeley, Calif.,..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:14Published

Berkeley Elementary School Ordered To Pay $250 For Screening Disney's 'Lion King' [Video]Berkeley Elementary School Ordered To Pay $250 For Screening Disney's 'Lion King'

John Ramos reports on Berkeley school having to pay $250 for unlicensed screening of Disney film (2-2-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:32Published


Watch how VFX artists crafted Disney's 'The Lion King' remake

Nothing in Disney's divisive Lion King remake was real. Simba, Scar and the sprawling Pride Lands -- all of it was created digitally. To convey this gargantuan...
engadget Also reported by •9to5Toys

Disney Chairman Apologizes to P.T.A. Asked to Pay Fee After ‘Lion King’ Screening

Two months after a Berkeley, Calif., elementary school showed a privately owned DVD of the film at a movie night, a licensing representative for Disney told the...
NYTimes.com


dougbarden

dougbarden Disney apologizes to school that was charged for showing 'The Lion King' - CNN https://t.co/p1I2H9FEuT 14 seconds ago

lazyass_april

April Disney apologizes to school that was charged for showing 'The Lion King' - CNN https://t.co/giOqyX3lbS 5 minutes ago

smxmagazin

smxmagazin® RT @abcactionnews: Disney apologizes to school charged for showing ‘Lion King’ https://t.co/ZyOFIi2Qu6 https://t.co/9vhKbAF6iV 10 minutes ago

cahulaan

Patrick Disney apologizes for charging California elementary school $250 after 'The Lion King' showing: Disney CEO Bob Iger… https://t.co/bQwbyFt8YF 13 minutes ago

PatrickDotWeb

Patrick Phillips | Live5News Disney apologizes to school charged for showing ‘Lion King’ https://t.co/fUPKBIKYJf https://t.co/njLDvzBvrc 14 minutes ago

lmcameron1313

Lisa Cameron Disney apologizes to school that was charged for showing 'The Lion King' https://t.co/2O54OGbMIs 19 minutes ago

USMC_Razorback

Beersaint RT @DailyMail: Disney CEO apologizes after California school was charged $250 licensing fee for showing The Lion King at a fundraising even… 20 minutes ago

KXIITV

KXII News 12 CEO Bob Iger says he’ll personally donate to the school’s fundraising initiative. https://t.co/v6ymj8iaNR 21 minutes ago

