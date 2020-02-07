Barca dumped out of Cup by last-gasp Athletic strike

Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

BILBAO (REUTERS) - Record 30-times winners Barcelona were sent crashing out of the Copa del Rey in a 1-0 defeat at Athletic Bilbao on Thursday after a stoppage-time header from Inaki Williams. Spanish striker Williams glanced a cross into the bottom corner to spark jubilant scenes at a rocking San Mames stadium and recalled Aritz Aduriz's added-time goal in Athletic's 1-0 home win over Barca on the first day of the Liga ...


