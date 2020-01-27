Global  

El Paso Walmart shooting suspect faces federal hate crime charges

Thursday, 6 February 2020
El Paso Walmart shooting suspect faces federal hate crime chargesWashington – The man accused of killing 22 people and wounding two dozen more in a shooting that targeted Mexicans in the border city of El Paso, Texas, has been charged with federal hate crimes, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. Federal prosecutors were expected to announce multiple charges against the suspected gunman, Patrick Crusius of Allen, Texas, later Thursday at a news conference in El Paso, according to the source, who had direct knowledge of the case but was not authorized to disclose details of the indictment...
News video: El Paso Shooting Suspect Facing Federal Hate Crime Charges

El Paso Shooting Suspect Facing Federal Hate Crime Charges 01:03

 If he's convicted, he could face life in prison or even the death penalty.

