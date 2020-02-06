Global  

Report: Clippers land Morris, Thomas in three-team deal

WorldNews Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Report: Clippers land Morris, Thomas in three-team dealThe Los Angeles Clippers landed a pair of guards to help boost their title chances, getting Marcus Morris Sr. from the New York Knicks on Thursday, as well as Isaiah Thomas from the Washington Wizards in a three-team deal, multiple outlets reported. The Clippers will send guard Jerome Robinson to...
Sources: Marcus Morris, IT to Clips in 3-team deal

