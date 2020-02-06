Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Mehbooba Mufti > Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti booked under Public Safety Act

Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti booked under Public Safety Act

WorldNews Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti booked under Public Safety ActSRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and two political stalwarts from National Conference and its archrival PDP were booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) by the administration on Thursday, officials said...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Morning Digest: Omar Abdulla, Mehbooba Mufti booked under Public Safety Act; all 645 Indian evacuees from Wuhan test negative for coronavirus, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day
Hindu Also reported by •IndiaTimesIndian Express

Public Safety Act slapped on detained Jammu and Kashmir leaders Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday (February 6) booked Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti under Public Safety Act (PSA), sources said.
Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.