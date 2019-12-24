Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Pablo Escobar > Hitman for drug lord Escobar dies in Colombia

Hitman for drug lord Escobar dies in Colombia

WorldNews Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Hitman for drug lord Escobar dies in ColombiaPablo Escobar's most notorious hitman, known by the nickname Popeye, died on Thursday at age 57 after a life of crime he celebrated on YouTube, Colombia's prison authorities said. Jhon Jairo Velasquez had boasted of killing hundreds of people for his "boss"...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Buzz60 - Published < > Embed
News video: Hippo Hysteria! Pablo Escobar’s Hippos are Taking Over Colombia

Hippo Hysteria! Pablo Escobar’s Hippos are Taking Over Colombia 00:56

 Pablo Escobar’s legacy has become an ecological nightmare.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Family of Pablo Escobar to sell new smartphone [Video]Family of Pablo Escobar to sell new smartphone

Esocbar Inc. is hoping to use the worldwide fame of the family's name to sell a foldable smartphone, which they say will hit markets in January 2020. Chris Dignam has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Drug lord Escobar's hitman Jhon Velásquez dies in Colombia

Jhon Jairo Velásquez, who boasted of killing 300 people, died in hospital of stomach cancer aged 57.
BBC News

Pablo Escobar’s hit man dies after short battle with cancer

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A former hit man for late drug lord Pablo Escobar who confessed to killing hundreds of people during one of Colombia’s most violent...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.comTMZ.com

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.