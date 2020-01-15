Global  

Windows 10 search is now fixed, after being completely broken for many

WorldNews Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Windows 10 search is now fixed, after being completely broken for manyWindows 10’s search function has been causing a good deal of issues in recent times, and has triggered more grief this week, going down completely for some users – although a fix has now been rolled out. According to a report by Windows Latest, a lot of folks running Windows 10 November 2019 Update and May 2019 Update found that queries typed into the search box...
