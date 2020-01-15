Global  

Protecting afros, twists, braids: Maryland county becomes first to ban hair discrimination

USATODAY.com Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
The county is the first in the nation to ban hair discrimination before the state.
 Hair is one of the most important ways that students express themselves, and the School District of Palm Beach County is protecting that freedom of expression.

