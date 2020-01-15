Protecting afros, twists, braids: Maryland county becomes first to ban hair discrimination

The county is the first in the nation to ban hair discrimination before the state.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources New law bans discrimination against natural hairstyles in the workplace and schools California is the first state to introduce a law that bans discrimination against natural hair. Other states and municipalities have followed implementing similar laws. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 02:48Published 3 weeks ago Survey shows that black women's hair perceived 3.4x more unprofessional A new law bans hair discrimination in the state, The Crown Act sponsored by Sen. Holly Mitchel makes California the first state to introduce a bill like this. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 02:48Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Washington state bill would make Afros, braids protected hairstyles OLYMPIA — Washington could become the fourth state in the nation to ban discrimination based on hair style or texture — following New Jersey, New York and...

Seattle Times 1 week ago





Tweets about this