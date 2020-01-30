𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐡𝐚 "The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema, it’s called domestic noir," Deep… https://t.co/byffYGx4yV 46 minutes ago News18.com "The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema, it’s called domestic noir," Deep… https://t.co/606Zo5spF5 46 minutes ago Adil Khan RT @DeepikaPFC: "It’s called domestic noir and I don’t think that’s a genre we are very familiar with, but at the same time the audience is… 1 hour ago AnnA RT @BigMirrorNews: It’s called ‘domestic noir’: Deepika Padukone on genre of Shakun Batra film with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday http… 2 hours ago The Big Mirror It’s called ‘domestic noir’: Deepika Padukone on genre of Shakun Batra film with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday… https://t.co/47kBmKvuRJ 2 hours ago Fys RT @PeepingMoon: It belongs to the domestic noir genre which hasn't been explored much in Bollywood: #DeepikaPadukone on #ShakunBatra's fil… 2 hours ago PeepingMoon It belongs to the domestic noir genre which hasn't been explored much in Bollywood: #DeepikaPadukone on… https://t.co/6vu6kAxiU0 2 hours ago DNA It's called 'domestic noir': #DeepikaPadukone on genre of #ShakunBatra film with #SiddhantChaturvedi, #AnanyaPanday https://t.co/g88mCgD804 2 hours ago