5 more Canadians test positive for coronavirus aboard quarantined cruise ship

CBC.ca Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Five more Canadians on a cruise ship that has been quarantined off the coast of Japan have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total on board the vessel to seven.
News video: More Than 60 People Test Positive For Coronavirus On Cruise Ship

More Than 60 People Test Positive For Coronavirus On Cruise Ship 01:40

 At least 61 people aboard a cruise ship anchored near the coast of Japan have tested positive for the coronavirus.

China quarantines negative coronavirus news coverage [Video]China quarantines negative coronavirus news coverage

BEIJING — As cases continue to skyrocket within the country, Xi Jinping and his pals in Beijing have decided to clamp down on negative coverage over news media and online. According to the failing..

Emergency services seen leaving scene of cruise ship after passengers screened for coronavirus [Video]Emergency services seen leaving scene of cruise ship after passengers screened for coronavirus

This was the moment emergency services in Bayonne, New Jersey was seen in a convoy after it was reported suspected victims of coronavirus were onboard a cruise ship seen in the background.

A further 41 passengers have tested positive for coronavirus on cruise ship in Japan

Another 41 passengers have tested positive for coronavirus on a cruise liner off Japan.
SBS

Five more Australians diagnosed with coronavirus aboard cruise ship

More than 60 passengers have now tested positive for coronavirus aboard the cruise ship quarantined in Japan, including seven Australians.
The Age

jayleunghk

窮和尚 RT @starvancouver: Five more Canadians test positive for the new coronavirus aboard Diamond Princess cruise ship https://t.co/Y5rpVEybnl 40 seconds ago

starvancouver

The Star Vancouver Five more Canadians test positive for the new coronavirus aboard Diamond Princess cruise ship https://t.co/Y5rpVEybnl 1 minute ago

MABurrowes

MA Burrowes RT @HaveWeAllGoneM1: Five more Canadians on a cruise ship that has been quarantined off the coast of Japan have tested positive for the new… 2 minutes ago

Embraxtalm

Max Lambert RT @TorontoStar: NEW: Five more Canadians on a cruise ship that has been quarantined off the coast of Japan have tested positive for the ne… 2 minutes ago

SanuGeorgeTV

Sanu George 5 more Canadians test positive for #coronavirus aboard quarantined cruise ship https://t.co/2HISBSWXrQ #Quarantine #WuhanOutbreak 10 minutes ago

TorontoStar

Toronto Star NEW: Five more Canadians on a cruise ship that has been quarantined off the coast of Japan have tested positive for… https://t.co/rjmTLLViZe 13 minutes ago

HaveWeAllGoneM1

HaveWeAllGoneMad Five more Canadians on a cruise ship that has been quarantined off the coast of Japan have tested positive for the… https://t.co/Aktbu7qeTn 24 minutes ago

EdithLK

Edith Loring-Kuhanga RT @cbcnewsbc: 5 more Canadians test positive for coronavirus aboard quarantined cruise ship https://t.co/8w9KhkqRqc https://t.co/cvWydm27iu 29 minutes ago

