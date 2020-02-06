Global  

DNC chair calls for ‘recanvass’ of Iowa results after delays

Seattle Times Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the Democratic National Committee has called for a “recanvass” of the results of the Iowa caucuses, saying it was needed to “assure public confidence” after three days of technical issues and delays. ”Enough is enough,” party leader Tom Perez wrote on Twitter. Following the Iowa Democratic Party’s release of […]
News video: DNC Chair Calls For Recanvass Of Iowa Caucus Results

DNC Chair Calls For Recanvass Of Iowa Caucus Results 01:51

 The Iowa Democratic Party is under newfound scrutiny after DNC chair Tom Perez called on the state party to recanvass results from the Iowa Caucuses.

Bernie Sanders Declares Victory in Iowa Without Final Results [Video]Bernie Sanders Declares Victory in Iowa Without Final Results

Bernie Sanders Declares Victory in Iowa Without Final Results The complete release of voting results in the Midwest state has been delayed for days. NBC News has not declared a victor with 97..

'Enough is enough' - Dems calls for Iowa recanvass [Video]'Enough is enough' - Dems calls for Iowa recanvass

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez on Thursday called for a recanvass of the Iowa caucuses after an array of problems delayed results from the party’s first 2020 presidential nominating..

DNC chair urges recanvass of Iowa caucuses amid results delays

The party chair said the recanvass is necessary to ensure "public confidence in the results."
US presidential election: Call for ‘recanvass’ of Iowa results after delays

The chairman of the Democratic National Committee has called for a “recanvass” of the results of Monday’s Iowa caucus, which was marred by technical...
