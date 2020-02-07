Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Death of coronavirus doctor sparks anguish and anger in China

Death of coronavirus doctor sparks anguish and anger in China

FT.com Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Government attacked over fate of whistleblower as Xi declares ‘people’s war’ on outbreak
👓 View full article (requires subscription)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Death of Chinese coronavirus doctor sparks anguish and anger

Social media users criticise government over fate of Wuhan whistleblower
FT.com

'Light a candle': Death of Chinese doctor sparks mourning, anger

The death from coronavirus of a Chinese doctor who had been punished for issuing an early warning about the disease triggered a wave of public mourning on Friday...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

itvnews

ITV News Death of Dr Li Wenliang, who was reprimanded by Chinese authorities for issuing an early warning about the coronavi… https://t.co/3Cg0NoSIeT 25 seconds ago

yww60804754

yww RT @FT: Death of coronavirus doctor sparks anguish and anger in China https://t.co/TASe6uIYx0 52 seconds ago

minamaya13

OriginalBADYOGAKITTYⓋ RT @minamaya13: #LiWenliang: Death of #Wuhan #whistleblower doctor who tried to issue warnings about deadly #coronavirus outbreak, sparks u… 8 minutes ago

visualplague

Visual Plague/ Global War Against the Rat BBC News - Li Wenliang: Death of Wuhan doctor sparks outpouring of anger https://t.co/8sz1jxwIgf #2019nCoV #coronavirus 9 minutes ago

visualplague

Visual Plague/ Global War Against the Rat Coronavirus doctor’s death sparks probe as 73 new fatalities reported https://t.co/ZYPw8bU99J via @scmpnews #2019nCoV #coronavirus 10 minutes ago

time8news

Time8News The doctor’s death was the most discussed topic on China’s Twitter version Weibo #Time8News #Coronavirus… https://t.co/y17z4YVwcA 11 minutes ago

Eletiofe

Iroyin Elétíọfe China will defeat coronavirus, Xi tells Trump, as doctor's death sparks outcry https://t.co/cvC7WEq8qT 12 minutes ago

MaryMagdallena

aga RT @ftworldnews: Death of coronavirus doctor sparks anguish and anger in China https://t.co/GYzFUuaaa0 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.