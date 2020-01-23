Global  

Lillard scores 26 points, Portland beats San Antonio 125-117

Seattle Times Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 26 points and 10 assists, Hassan Whiteside had 17 points and tied a season-high with 23 rebounds, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the San Antonio Spurs 125-117 on Thursday night. The Blazers got a major boost off their bench from Gary Trent Jr., who scored 18 points. […]
