Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Ria Money Transfer > Russia says Syrian air defense nearly hit passenger plane near Damascus

Russia says Syrian air defense nearly hit passenger plane near Damascus

Reuters Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
An Airbus A320 with 172 passengers on board made an emergency landing in Russia-controlled Khmeimim air base after Syrian air defense nearly hit it, Russian state news agency RIA said on Friday citing Russian defense ministry spokesman.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

At least 21 killed in air raid in Syria's Idlib [Video]At least 21 killed in air raid in Syria's Idlib

Bombing reported in Ariha town as Russian and Syrian government forces continue offensive on rebel-held Idlib.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:53Published

Nearly 200 Americans Quarantined At US Military Base [Video]Nearly 200 Americans Quarantined At US Military Base

195 Americans evacuated from Hubei province in China on a US government-chartered plane have been screened for coronavirus. According to UPI, the passengers have agreed to remain at March Air Reserve..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jordan- Syrian air defenses intercept Israeli attack near Damascus

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Feb. 6 (Petra) -- Syrian air defenses, Wednesday night, responded to an Israeli missile attack that targeted the ...
MENAFN.com

Passenger plane makes emergency landing after coming under Syrian fire: Russia

A passenger plane carrying 172 passengers from Tehran to Damascus made an emergency landing at the Russian-controlled Khmeimim air base on Thursday after coming...
Reuters Also reported by •FOXNews.comAl Jazeera

Tweets about this

ThatGirl7018

ThatGirl Russia: Syrian air defense nearly hit passenger plane after Israeli attack A passenger plane carrying 172 passenge… https://t.co/VYVN3RBz4a 2 minutes ago

scheerenberger

Birgit Scheerenberge RT @Jerusalem_Post: #BREAKING Russia: #Syrian air defense nearly hit passenger plane near Damascus after #Israeli attack https://t.co/tfL9… 13 minutes ago

gerard_beirut

gerard_TRF RT @haaretzcom: ■ Russia says Israeli strike in Syria endangered civilian plane ■ Russia claims the plane, with 172 passengers on board, ma… 16 minutes ago

EricPerrinPACA

Eric Perrin RT @AlArabiya_Eng: Russian Defense Ministry says Airbus-320 with 172 passengers on board makes emergency landing in Hmeimim Russian airbase… 16 minutes ago

SurrettLinda

🕊#GivePeaceAChance #YemenGenocide #EyesOnIdlib RT @LizSly: Russia says Israeli jets used the cover of a commercial flight arriving in Damascus to conduct airstrikes on Thursday. Syrian a… 17 minutes ago

Seph47667584

Seph RT @Jamie_Freed: Russia says Syrian air defense nearly hit passenger plane near Damascus https://t.co/cGU7ufhT0W 33 minutes ago

aspennmax64_l

judy johnson @judy3birds RT @raybae689: Passenger plane makes emergency landing after coming under Syrian fire: Russia https://t.co/ufbVYm06Kj https://t.co/XKuLFudU… 37 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Passenger plane makes emergency landing after coming under Syrian fire: Russia https://t.co/ufbVYm06Kj https://t.co/XKuLFudUoF 42 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.