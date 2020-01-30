ThatGirl Russia: Syrian air defense nearly hit passenger plane after Israeli attack A passenger plane carrying 172 passenge… https://t.co/VYVN3RBz4a 2 minutes ago Birgit Scheerenberge RT @Jerusalem_Post: #BREAKING Russia: #Syrian air defense nearly hit passenger plane near Damascus after #Israeli attack https://t.co/tfL9… 13 minutes ago gerard_TRF RT @haaretzcom: ■ Russia says Israeli strike in Syria endangered civilian plane ■ Russia claims the plane, with 172 passengers on board, ma… 16 minutes ago Eric Perrin RT @AlArabiya_Eng: Russian Defense Ministry says Airbus-320 with 172 passengers on board makes emergency landing in Hmeimim Russian airbase… 16 minutes ago 🕊#GivePeaceAChance #YemenGenocide #EyesOnIdlib RT @LizSly: Russia says Israeli jets used the cover of a commercial flight arriving in Damascus to conduct airstrikes on Thursday. Syrian a… 17 minutes ago Seph RT @Jamie_Freed: Russia says Syrian air defense nearly hit passenger plane near Damascus https://t.co/cGU7ufhT0W 33 minutes ago judy johnson @judy3birds RT @raybae689: Passenger plane makes emergency landing after coming under Syrian fire: Russia https://t.co/ufbVYm06Kj https://t.co/XKuLFudU… 37 minutes ago RAY BAEZ Passenger plane makes emergency landing after coming under Syrian fire: Russia https://t.co/ufbVYm06Kj https://t.co/XKuLFudUoF 42 minutes ago