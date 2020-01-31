Global  

Countries evacuating nationals from China coronavirus areas

Reuters Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
A growing number of countries around the world are evacuating or planning to evacuate diplomatic staff and citizens from parts of China hit by the new coronavirus.
News video: Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 500

Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 500 00:32

 The coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 490 people and infected more than 24,000 globally. The deadly virus has been confirmed in more than 25 countries and territories since it was first detected in China. According to CNN, the death toll from the Wuhan coronavirus continues to climb with no...

WHO seeks £520m to fight coronavirus [Video]WHO seeks £520m to fight coronavirus

The director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO) asks for millions of dollars to help countries address the new strain of coronavirus which emerged from China and which is expected to..

Government arranges to fly Britons back from China amid coronavirus fears [Video]Government arranges to fly Britons back from China amid coronavirus fears

The UK Government is chartering another flight to bring British nationals back from coronavirus-hit Wuhan as Britons in mainland China are urged to get out after the outbreak continues to claim more..

Factbox: Countries evacuating nationals from China coronavirus areas

A growing number of countries around the world are evacuating or planning to evacuate diplomatic staff and citizens from parts of China hit by the new...
Reuters India

Countries evacuating nationals from China virus areas

A growing number of countries around the world are planning to evacuate diplomatic staff and citizens from parts of China hit by a rapidly spreading new virus.
Reuters India

