Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Li Wenliang > China anti-corruption body to probe 'issues' related to Li Wenliang

China anti-corruption body to probe 'issues' related to Li Wenliang

Reuters Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, its top anti-corruption body, said on Friday it would send investigators to Wuhan to probe "issues raised by the people in connection with Dr. Li Wenliang."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chinese man caught smuggling 90 iPhones taped to his body [Video]Chinese man caught smuggling 90 iPhones taped to his body

ZHUHAI, CHINA — A Chinese man was caught trying to cross the border from Macau to mainland China on Monday with a whole boatload of iPhones wrapped around his person. According to China News, the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 00:53Published


Tweets about this

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe China anti-corruption body to probe ‘issues’ related to Li Wenliang https://t.co/AePsapwSM5 11 minutes ago

xiongtx

TX 👨‍🎤 @WHO @GileadSciences @realDonaldTrump Like ⏱, 🇨🇳 authorities are investigating 👨‍⚕️-turned-martyr #LiWenliang for "… https://t.co/VyAKMbqHfE 14 minutes ago

SeanRileyOnline

Seán Riley 瑞利山 RT @Jerusalem_Post: #China anti-corruption body to probe 'issues' related to #doctorliwenliang who tried to prevent the #CoronavirusOutbrea… 15 minutes ago

AfricanPeacemag

African Peace China anti-corruption body to probe 'issues' related to Li Wenliang https://t.co/MSws8x2q19 https://t.co/OZJUEXYxGy 15 minutes ago

cahulaan

Patrick China anti-corruption body to probe 'issues' related to Li Wenliang: China's Central Commission for Discipline Insp… https://t.co/dRKCQY5OyE 15 minutes ago

crewislife

๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק Via @Reuters: China anti-corruption body to probe 'issues' related to Li Wenliang https://t.co/xECiZ1HsA1 https://t.co/9cgxnpb9gT 15 minutes ago

Weutews

Weutews H-hewwo?? China anti-cowwuption body to pwobe 'issues' wewated to Wi Wenwiang ;-; https://t.co/NeMIrR6joC 21 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse China anti-corruption body to probe 'issues' related to Li Wenliang https://t.co/9vEZS6f3vf 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.