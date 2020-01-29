Global  

Auto Expo 2020 | MG Motors to bring Gloster to India this year

Friday, 7 February 2020
The company also plans to drive in its luxury MPV G10
News video: Auto Expo 2020: Tata Gravitas seven-seater SUV unveiled

Auto Expo 2020: Tata Gravitas seven-seater SUV unveiled 01:39

 Tata Motors launched the Gravitas SUV at the Auto Expo 2020. Based on Tata Harrier, Gravitas will be a seven-seater SUV.

