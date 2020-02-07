Global  

Li Wenliang: Death of Wuhan doctor sparks outpouring of anger

BBC News Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Dr Wenliang's death has sparked unprecedented levels of grief and mistrust on Chinese social media.
News video: Coronavirus: Anger & grief grips China as Wuhan's whistleblower doctor dies |Oneindia

Coronavirus: Anger & grief grips China as Wuhan's whistleblower doctor dies |Oneindia 02:11

 AS THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS CONTINUES TO HAUNT CHINA WITH THE DEATH TOLL CROSSING 640 AND MORE THAN 31 THOUSAND CONFIRMED CASES, ANGER AND GRIEF HAS GRIPPED CHINA OVER THE DEATH OF THE WUHAN DOCTOR WHO WARNED ABOUT THE DEADLY CORONAVIRUS. THE 34 YEAR OLD WISTLEBLOWER DOCTOR LI WENLIANG DIED AFTER...

China's attempt to control narrative on hero doctor's death backfires

If the initial arrest of Li Wenliang - the young Wuhan doctor who posted in a private group chat about the spread of a 'SARS-like' virus - was an embarrassment...
CTV News Also reported by •FT.comWorldNews

News24.com | From dead, to alive, to dead again: How China handled virus doctor's death

Chinese media's reporting of the death of coronavirus whistleblowing doctor Li Wenliang ignited online anger after he was first pronounced dead, then alive and,...
News24


gnosiennes

The Black Mayakovsky 🖤💫 RT @CaliCali2000: The only reason that the US media loves the Wuhan doctor is because it’s a great chance to attack the CCP. Dr. Li Wenlia… 28 seconds ago

clothing_novice

NoviceClothing RT @PDChina: We deeply mourn the death of #Wuhan doctor Li wenliang, who unfortunately got infected with novel #Coronavirus while battling… 1 minute ago

dolcemaria738

Maria RT @BBCWorld: Li Wenliang: Death of Wuhan doctor sparks outpouring of anger https://t.co/MnGYSY2I1c 2 minutes ago

CLRobson

Catherine Robson RT @MorningEdition: China is investigating the death of Dr. Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist working in Wuhan who sought to warn his colleag… 2 minutes ago

ItsLynneH

Lynne If people had listened to this guy, how many lives could have been saved? BBC News - Li Wenliang: Coronavirus death… https://t.co/2He4VRhHST 3 minutes ago

GreyMayday

Claire U They tried to silence Li Wenliang from speaking about the Coronavirus. Death of Wuhan doctor sparks anger https://t.co/bbILPEqj7k 4 minutes ago

piglady67

SAW BBC News - Li Wenliang: Coronavirus death of Wuhan doctor sparks anger https://t.co/ux57039epy 6 minutes ago

90JEduardo

Jesus Eduardo https://t.co/P3bneSoXEB Chinese citizens are furious at the death of the whistleblower doctor censored for talking… https://t.co/jUGHa1muiY 8 minutes ago

