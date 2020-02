Covington has clutch debut, Rockets outlast Lakers 121-111 Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Russell Westbrook scored 41 points and Robert Covington hit two clutch late 3-pointers while getting 14 points and eight rebounds in his auspicious Rockets debut, leading Houston to a 121-111 over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. James Harden managed just 14 points while the Rockets unveiled the latest version […] 👓 View full article

