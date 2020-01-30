Pacific beats cold-shooting San Francisco 60-48

Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pierre Crockrell II scored 12 points, Jahlil Tripp grabbed a career-high 20 rebounds and Pacific beat San Francisco 60-48 on Thursday night. Pacific snapped a seven-game losing streak against the Dons and won at San Francisco for the first time since 2007. Six Tigers scored at least eight points and James […] 👓 View full article

