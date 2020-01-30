Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Pacific beats cold-shooting San Francisco 60-48

Pacific beats cold-shooting San Francisco 60-48

Seattle Times Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pierre Crockrell II scored 12 points, Jahlil Tripp grabbed a career-high 20 rebounds and Pacific beat San Francisco 60-48 on Thursday night. Pacific snapped a seven-game losing streak against the Dons and won at San Francisco for the first time since 2007. Six Tigers scored at least eight points and James […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

SUPER BOWL HANGOVER: San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan talk about the loss [Video]SUPER BOWL HANGOVER: San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan talk about the loss

San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan talk about the Super Bowl loss

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 10:06Published

Sand Cloud begins monthly beach clean up events [Video]Sand Cloud begins monthly beach clean up events

Pacific Beach company Sand Cloud is expanding their business, buy hosting monthly beach clean up events at their store. It's their latest effort to help protect the environment.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Renowned S.F. watercolorist's home goes up for sale

The San Francisco home where one of the city's most famous watercolor artists painted for nearly 50 years is hitting the market this week after a full remodel....
bizjournals

San Francisco airport official resigns in wake of FBI report

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A member of the board that oversees San Francisco International Airport resigned Wednesday, a day after the FBI and U.S. attorney...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesSFGate

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.