South Korea mass wedding attracts thousands despite virus fears

Reuters Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
South Korean groom Lee Kwon-seok was excited to join thousands of other couples in the latest mass wedding performed by South Korea's Unification Church on Friday, but he and his bride weren't taking any chances amid the coronavirus outbreak.
News video: 6,000 Couples Gather for Mass Wedding in South Korea Amid Coronavirus Concerns

6,000 Couples Gather for Mass Wedding in South Korea Amid Coronavirus Concerns 00:47

 Despite the coronavirus outbreak in nearby China, around 30,000 people gathered for a mass wedding and celebration for the Unification Church. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

South Koreans defy virus fears at mass wedding [Video]South Koreans defy virus fears at mass wedding

The couples said they are unfazed by the novel coronavirusView on euronews

North Korea Bans Chinese Tourism Over Coronavirus Fears [Video]North Korea Bans Chinese Tourism Over Coronavirus Fears

Several foreign tour operators said North Korea will begin banning foreign tourists starting Wednesday. According to Reuters, the ban is in response to the spread of a new coronavirus outbreak in..

News24.com | PICS: In sickness and in health: mass wedding defies virus fears

Thousands of couples - some in facemasks - tied the knot in a mass Unification Church wedding Friday, despite concerns in South Korea over the spread of the...
News24

Thousands marry in face masks during mass wedding amid coronavirus outbreak

A mass wedding has taken place in South Korea, with many couples wearing face masks amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Belfast Telegraph

