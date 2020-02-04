Google Maps to expand commute options to more cities across India
Friday, 7 February 2020 () “The public transport tab on Google Maps for Android now informs users about a journey that combines auto-rickshaw and public transport. It indicates how much time it will take, and which station they should take an auto-rickshaw to/from. The feature is available for Delhi and Bangalore and we’re looking to bring it to other cities across India,” Google Maps vice president Jen Fitzpatrick said in a statement.
