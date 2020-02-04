Google Maps to expand commute options to more cities across India

Global  

Friday, 7 February 2020
“The public transport tab on Google Maps for Android now informs users about a journey that combines auto-rickshaw and public transport. It indicates how much time it will take, and which station they should take an auto-rickshaw to/from. The feature is available for Delhi and Bangalore and we’re looking to bring it to other cities across India,” Google Maps vice president Jen Fitzpatrick said in a statement.
Man Fools Google Maps; Creates Fake Traffic Jam Using 99 Smartphones

A man has demonstrated how easy (but expensive) it is to fool the world's biggest navigation service. Simon Wickert, an artist from Germany, tried to perform...
Google Maps adds more crowdsourced transit data and gets a new navigation bar

Google is updating Google Maps on Android and iOS with a revamped tab bar at the bottom, a new icon and a couple of new features. In particular, the company is...
