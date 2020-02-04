Sam(antha) Credit Suisse chief Tidjane Thiam ousted after spying scandal https://t.co/Zklrs4LnLv 6 seconds ago swissbusiness Credit Suisse chief Tidjane Thiam resigns amid spying scandal - The Financial Express https://t.co/fbdLZFifJt 3 minutes ago Biema SowoEU RT @WSJ: Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam resigned in the wake of an espionage scandal. The bank said Thomas Gottstein would rep… 5 minutes ago Paisley ☔️ RT @nytimes: Credit Suisse’s chief executive, Tidjane Thiam, will step down. The move comes after a spying scandal that has shaken the Swis… 5 minutes ago Tangara One of the few black faces in global banking, chief executive of Credit Suisse Tidjane Thiam has resigned over a spying scandal. 8 minutes ago Renaud Huck 🐎 Credit Suisse chief Tidjane Thiam ousted after spying scandal - https://t.co/K6aFWLKdqh 11 minutes ago Markus RT @jeuasommenulle: *Tidjane Thiam ousted as Credit Suisse chief executive 2 lessons from this big piece of news: 1) Spying shouldn't be i… 12 minutes ago EmmbrookBusiness #RT @BBCBusiness: Credit Suisse chief Tidjane Thiam quits after spying scandal https://t.co/wI5sCMZbpS 14 minutes ago