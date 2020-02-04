Global  

Credit Suisse chief Tidjane Thiam quits after spying scandal

BBC News Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
The resignation comes after two former bank employees were placed under surveillance.
News video: Credit Suisse also spied on Greenpeace - newspaper

Credit Suisse also spied on Greenpeace - newspaper 01:17

 Credit Suisse, which has faced a scandal related to spying on senior executives, also conducted espionage against Greenpeace, Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reports. Ciara Lee reports.

Credit Suisse’s C.E.O. to Step Down

Tidjane Thiam will resign in the wake of a spying scandal, despite support from top investors of the Swiss bank.
Credit Suisse says CEO Thiam resigns amid spying scandal

GENEVA (AP) — Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam says he is resigning after nearly five years on the job, acknowledging that a spying scandal caused “anxiety...
