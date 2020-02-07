Shamima Begum: Tribunal to decide if decision to revoke British citizenship was lawful

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Shamima Begum loses first stage of legal challenge against decision to revoke British citizenship Shamima Begum has lost the first stage of a legal challenge against the decision to revoke her British citizenship.

Independent 1 hour ago



Begum loses first stage of legal challenge to stripping of British citizenship Shamima Begum – one of three east London schoolgirls who travelled to Syria to join so-called Islamic State – has lost the first stage of a legal challenge...

Belfast Telegraph 1 hour ago





Tweets about this