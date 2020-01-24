Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Syria > Passenger plane makes emergency landing after coming under Syrian fire: Russia

Passenger plane makes emergency landing after coming under Syrian fire: Russia

Reuters Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
A passenger plane carrying 172 passengers from Tehran to Damascus made an emergency landing at the Russian-controlled Khmeimim air base on Thursday after coming under fire from Syrian air defenses, Russia's defense ministry said on Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: Four passengers collapse on Ryanair 'flight from hell'

Four passengers collapse on Ryanair 'flight from hell' 01:12

 BUDAPEST / EDINBURGH — What was supposed to be an uneventful 3-hour plane ride to Edinburgh turned hellish after passengers started collapsing mid-flight. Passenger Shaun Pinkerton told the Scottish Sun that the fire alarm on the plane was going off during boarding, but the Ryanair flight still...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Plane Breaks Into Pieces After Skidding Off Runway [Video]Plane Breaks Into Pieces After Skidding Off Runway

CNN reports that an airplane has skidded off the runway and broke apart while landing at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport. According to the Turkish Transportation Ministry, the Pegasus Airlines plane..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Two-seater aircraft makes emergency landing on highway near Delhi [Video]Two-seater aircraft makes emergency landing on highway near Delhi

A small training aircraft used by the National Cadet Corps made an emergency landing on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, around 50 km from the national capital, on Thursday (January 24) afternoon..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Passenger plane makes emergency landing to avoid coming under Syrian fire - Russia

A passenger plane carrying 172 passengers from Tehran to Damascus made an emergency landing at the Russian-controlled Hmeimim Air Base in Syria on Thursday to...
Reuters India

Russian plane makes emergency landing after passenger bomb threat

Russian airline S7 said on Thursday one of its planes had been forced to make an emergency landing at Moscow's Domodedovo airport after a passenger stood in the...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.