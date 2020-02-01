China scientists identify pangolin as possible coronavirus host
Friday, 7 February 2020 () Chinese researchers said the pangolin, a mammal illegally trafficked for its scales and meat, is a potential intermediate host for the coronavirus that has killed more than 600 people in China.
How quickly will the new coronavirus continue to spread?
According to Business Insider, the answer to that critica question involves one of the most important numbers in epidemiology.
It's the basic reproduction number, also known as R0, pronounced 'R-naught.'
R0 represents how many people an...