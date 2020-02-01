Global  

China scientists identify pangolin as possible coronavirus host

Reuters Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Chinese researchers said the pangolin, a mammal illegally trafficked for its scales and meat, is a potential intermediate host for the coronavirus that has killed more than 600 people in China.
News video: Why Scientists Can't Agree On Just How Contagious The Coronavirus Is

Why Scientists Can't Agree On Just How Contagious The Coronavirus Is 00:49

 How quickly will the new coronavirus continue to spread? According to Business Insider, the answer to that critica question involves one of the most important numbers in epidemiology. It's the basic reproduction number, also known as R0, pronounced 'R-naught.' R0 represents how many people an...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Fears Leads to Apple Closing Stores and Offices in China [Video]Coronavirus Fears Leads to Apple Closing Stores and Offices in China

Coronavirus Fears Leads to Apple Closing Stores and Offices in China In a statement, the company says closings will last through February 9. It adds that re-openings will happen "as soon as..

Wuhan coronavirus symptoms clarified in new study [Video]Wuhan coronavirus symptoms clarified in new study

WUHAN, CHINA — A study published in The Lancet examined 99 of the earliest cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus, which first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Science News reports that..

Recent related news from verified sources

Chinese scientists say a scaly anteater could be coronavirus host: report

Scientists in China believe the pangolin, a type of scaly anteater, could be a possible host for the coronavirus that has killed over 636 people and infected...
A medical-surveillance system that China implemented after SARS led officials to discover the novel coronavirus within 1 week — here's how it works

A medical-surveillance system that China implemented after SARS led officials to discover the novel coronavirus within 1 week — here's how it works· A medical-surveillance database created after the SARS outbreak in China helped scientists identify the new strain of coronavirus from a cluster of...
