Shrinking country: Serbia struggles with population decline

Seattle Times Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
BLAGOJEV KAMEN, Serbia (AP) — Uros Trainovic remembers when his small mining village in eastern Serbia was a vibrant home to 200 families, had a school of its own, a doctor and a shop. How times have changed. Now, 60-odd years later, it’s a ghost village with just eight residents. The transformation of Blagojev Kamen […]
‘This village used to be full of people’: Serbia hit by shrinking population

Near-empty villages with abandoned, crumbling houses dot the landscape across Serbia, as the country’s shrinking population raises acute questions over the...
Belfast Telegraph

