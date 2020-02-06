Trudeau launches a charm campaign in Africa to win a Security Council seat. Will it work?

Global  

CBC.ca Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Canada has invested about two million dollars in its campaign for a seat on the UN Security Council. Now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is investing more than a week of his own time on a trip that aims to corral African votes for Canada's bid.
You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Canada's Trudeau seeks to rescue faltering U.N. bid on Africa trip

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaves for Africa on Thursday to revive what diplomats say is a faltering bid for a rotating seat on the United Nations...
Reuters Also reported by •CP24

Africa: Kenya Seeks AU Clarification On Djibouti Contesting UN Seat

[East African] Kenya has questioned why Djibouti continues to campaign for the non-permanent seat of the UN Security Council despite losing an endorsement vote...
allAfrica.com


