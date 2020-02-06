Three people dead in fiery rural Louisiana plane crash

A Pegasus Airlines plane flying into Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport skidded off the end of the wet runway and broke into three pieces after landing on Wednesday, killing three people and injuring 179 others, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said. Michelle Hennessy reports.
The Istanbul plane crash that left three people dead could have been a much greater disaster that killed everyone on board, a leading aviation expert said on...
