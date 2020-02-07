Foord drives Matildas with hat-trick in Taiwan trouncing Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Arsenal-bound striker Caitlin Foord had three goals inside 38 minutes and Sam Kerr got in on the act off the bench as the Matildas got their Olympic qualifying campaign off to a cracking start. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this The Sydney Morning Herald Arsenal-bound Caitlin Foord had three goals inside 38 minutes and Sam Kerr got in on the act off the bench as the M… https://t.co/0ZxUXYKFba 5 minutes ago The Age Sport Foord drives Matildas with hat-trick in 7-0 Taiwan trouncing https://t.co/P0DkRunZq3 via @theage 9 minutes ago