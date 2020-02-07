Global  

Foord drives Matildas with hat-trick in Taiwan trouncing

Friday, 7 February 2020
Arsenal-bound striker Caitlin Foord had three goals inside 38 minutes and Sam Kerr got in on the act off the bench as the Matildas got their Olympic qualifying campaign off to a cracking start.
