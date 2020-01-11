Mike Hess RT @love4thegameAK: Britain to name UN envoy Karen Pierce as its first female ambassador to Washington https://t.co/MFCMFazEsb 27 minutes ago

Graham Firewood RT @BBCPropaganda: Dear @BBCNews your "UK names first woman US ambassador" headline doesn't name the ambassador. You have removed her human… 1 hour ago

Ⓑetter Ⓑritain Ⓒoming Dear @BBCNews your "UK names first woman US ambassador" headline doesn't name the ambassador. You have removed her… https://t.co/oHzcGxIkRK 1 hour ago

Katy S RT @ft4s: UK to name Karen Pierce as ambassador to Washington https://t.co/S2NQ6i9vtO 1 hour ago

STOP THE INDOCTRINATION IN SCHOOLS AND MEDIA Britain to name UN envoy Karen Pierce as its first female ambassador to Washington https://t.co/A5AcvrUejX 2 hours ago

SMESoftware UK to name Karen Pierce as ambassador to Washington https://t.co/2Lk8zYSXdi 2 hours ago

Dr. Michael Monaghan-Macinturner PhD. Bart. RT @katyballs: Reports that U.K. government to name Karen Pierce as ambassador to Washington. I spoke to her last year for @spectator Wo… 2 hours ago