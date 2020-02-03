Global  

‘Pitch Perfect’ star Ben Platt picking up honor at Harvard

Seattle Times Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Ben Platt’s latest accolades are pitch perfect. The award-winning actor and musician is being honored by Harvard University’s famed Hasty Pudding Theatricals as its 2020 Man of the Year. At 26, Platt is the youngest recipient in the 54-year history of the award, handed out annually by the troupe that dates […]
